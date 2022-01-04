Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula resident held for fraud at Naraingarh sugar mills
chandigarh news

Panchkula resident held for fraud at Naraingarh sugar mills

A Panchkula resident has been arrested in connection with the multi-crore fraud, pertaining to Naraingarh sugar mills
The accused runs the day-to-day affairs of Naraingarh Sugar Mill Ltd and has been booked for fraud. (Representative image)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A Panchkula resident has been arrested in connection with the multi-crore fraud, pertaining to Naraingarh sugar mills.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Anand, who runs the day-to-day affairs of Naraingarh Sugar Mill Ltd. A case in this regard was registered at the Shahzadpur police station on December 21 last year.

The accused was produced before a court and sent to eight-day police remand.

In his complaint, the general manager of Ambala Central Co-operative Bank Ltd had sought legal action against the managing director, directors and other persons of the mill.

The complainant told the police that Anand was controlling the day-to-day affairs of the mill through the directors and an amount of 34.10 crore was disbursed to the mill, for the crushing season 2014-15, 11.11 crore for crushing season 2015-16 and 60 crore for the crushing season 2018-19. The amount was to be used for timely clearance of sugarcane farmers’ dues.

“The accused diverted the funds into other accounts and also prepared false accounts for transferring the loan amount to various firms without valid reason/business, purchased raw material by paying highly inflated rates and misutilised the fund,” he had said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP