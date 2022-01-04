Panchkula resident held for fraud at Naraingarh sugar mills

A Panchkula resident has been arrested in connection with the multi-crore fraud, pertaining to Naraingarh sugar mills.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Anand, who runs the day-to-day affairs of Naraingarh Sugar Mill Ltd. A case in this regard was registered at the Shahzadpur police station on December 21 last year.

The accused was produced before a court and sent to eight-day police remand.

In his complaint, the general manager of Ambala Central Co-operative Bank Ltd had sought legal action against the managing director, directors and other persons of the mill.

The complainant told the police that Anand was controlling the day-to-day affairs of the mill through the directors and an amount of ₹34.10 crore was disbursed to the mill, for the crushing season 2014-15, ₹11.11 crore for crushing season 2015-16 and ₹60 crore for the crushing season 2018-19. The amount was to be used for timely clearance of sugarcane farmers’ dues.

“The accused diverted the funds into other accounts and also prepared false accounts for transferring the loan amount to various firms without valid reason/business, purchased raw material by paying highly inflated rates and misutilised the fund,” he had said.