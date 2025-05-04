Menu Explore
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Panchkula resident loses 9 lakh to Telegram-based task fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 04, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The complainant, Amarjit Singh, stated that he received a message on Telegram on April 16; the sender, claiming to be Nisha, offered him awork-from-homejob involving several online tasks

A 30-year-old resident of Sector 19 lost over 9 lakh to a Telegram-based task fraud over a span of 15 days in April, police said on Friday.

Trusting the process, the victim deposited <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,18,336, but was still unable to withdraw his funds. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Trusting the process, the victim deposited 4,18,336, but was still unable to withdraw his funds. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant, Amarjit Singh, stated that he received a message on Telegram on April 16. The sender, claiming to be Nisha, offered him awork-from-homejob involving several online tasks. He initially received a payment of 926, which helped gain his trust. After being lured, he was persuaded to deposit large amounts for unlocking further “high-paying tasks”.

Singh was initially shown an app balance of 10,96,673. When he attempted to withdraw the amount on April 26, he was told that to withdraw amounts over 2 lakh, he needed to deposit 50% as a “guarantee”, which he was assured could also be withdrawn later.

Trusting the process, Singh deposited 4,18,336, but was still unable to withdraw his funds. The fraudsters then claimed his “credit score” was 96%, and for accessing his money, he needed to deposit another 4 lakh for it to reach 100%.

Between April 16 and April 30, Singh deposited a total of 9,27,554 into the fraudsters’ bank accounts via the provided links. After realising he had been scammed, he subsequently filed a complaint on the cyber helpline number 1930.

The cybercrime police registered a case under Sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Friday.

