Panchkula residents must register their dogs, or pay up to 5,000 fine

The municipal corporation has initiated a drive to challan pet owners who have not registered their dogs. Depending on the “nuisance value”, the challan may range from ₹500 to ₹5,000.

It is mandatory for dog owners to register their pets at the municipal corporation office as per the Panchkula Registration of Pet Dogs Bylaws, 2010. The registrations will be done as per Section 311 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said, “As per a survey, there are around 5,000 pet dogs in the city, but only a few owners have got them registered. Last year, we only received around ₹63,000 as registration fee, while ₹25 lakh is due.”

Municipal corporation (MC) deputy commissioner Deepak Sura said, “ In 2021, only 125 pet dogs were registered. There are more pets than that in every sector.”

“The registration fee per dog is ₹500, which the owner have to renew every year after submitting an affidavit. In case, he or she delays it, they will have to re-register their dog by paying ₹500 again, “ Sura said.

MC teams have been constituted, who will visit the parks, public places and check registration status of people walking their dogs. If the pets are unregistered, their owners will be challaned then and there.

Mayor says register online, but website not functioning

Goyal urged pet owners to immediately register their pets online, but senior MC officers say the site is not functional, therefore people will have to visit the MC office in Sector 4 and submit the fee there. Work is on to restore the site.

