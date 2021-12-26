Panchkula residents throng Covid vaccination centres for 2nd dose

Following the Haryana’s government announcement on December 22 to ban the entry of partially vaccinated residents into public places from January 1, Panchkula residents are now thronging vaccination centres. Primary health centres (PHCs) in the district, which witnessed low turnout till last week, are now recording large footfall.

“We had a tough time convincing people to come forward for vaccination. Some of them even misbehaved and argued with health workers,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer. She added that even amid pressure from the central government to increase the percentage of fully-vaccinated population, citizens were not cooperating.

Till December 22, 83% of the target population was fully vaccinated, and within just two days, it has increased to 85%. Also, the number of people getting jabbed per day has increased from 2,000 to 4,000. Many residents are also coming forward to get the first dose.

Out of the target population of 4,44,675, only 3,80,839 have been fully vaccinated in Panchkula till now.