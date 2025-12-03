Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
Panchkula: Sector 1,3 & 5 roads to get 93 lakh revamp

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 05:26 am IST

The repair work will be distributed across the three sectors with specific allocations. In Sector 1, the HSVP will spend about ₹17.88 lakh

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has announced an investment of approximately 93.47 lakh for the special repair and improvement of roads in Sectors 1, 3, and 5 of Panchkula. These measures are expected to enhance road quality and boost traffic safety in the city.

A substantial amount of 29.17 lakh has been earmarked for the special repair of roads in Sector 3. This work involves using thick bituminous concrete for enhanced durability. (HT Photo for representation)

The repair work will be distributed across the three sectors with specific allocations. In Sector 1, the HSVP will spend about 17.88 lakh. This expenditure is primarily for providing and laying of tack coat and bituminous concrete. Crucially, the plan also includes installing essential traffic safety features such as sign boards, solar cat eyes, speed breakers, and delineators.

A substantial amount of 29.17 lakh has been earmarked for the special repair of roads in Sector 3. This work involves using thick bituminous concrete for enhanced durability. Similar to Sector 1, safety infrastructure will also be provided and fixed.

The largest allocation, approximately 46.42 lakh, is designated for Sector-5 roads. This project will also focus on implementing comprehensive precautionary measures including safety infrastructure.

The HSVP emphasises that these extensive repairs and the installation of safety features are designed to serve a dual purpose. By improving road infrastructure, the project aims to significantly reduce road accidents in the city. The new installations are intended to compel commuters to adhere strictly to traffic rules, leading to safer travel for all residents.

As per the available details, tenders have been floated for this purpose, and once the work is allotted, the special repair in the three sectors will be completed in approximately two months.

