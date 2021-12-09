Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula sees uptick with 10 Covid cases
chandigarh news

Panchkula sees uptick with 10 Covid cases

As many as 10 people tested positive for Covid in Panchkula, the highest single-day figure in recent times, while seven cases surfaced in Chandigarh and five in Mohali
At 22, the tricity’s Covid tally was the second highest since the second wave receded in July.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The tricity on Wednesday recorded 22 fresh Covid-19 cases, with Panchkula accounting for the bulk.

As many as 10 people tested positive in Panchkula, the highest single-day figure in recent times, while seven cases surfaced in Chandigarh and five in Mohali.

The tricity’s Wednesday tally was the second highest since the second wave receded in July. Earlier, 26 people had tested positive on November 26.

In Panchkula, the new cases surfaced in Sectors 6, 8, 12, 20, 21 and Kalka. In view of the Omicron scare,t he Panchkula authorities have been tracing foreign returnees. Of 578 who have returned since November 26, 452 have been traced and 126 are under investigation, stated a release.

Meanwhile, the tricity’s active caseload rose to 145, with 67 patients in Chandigarh, 57 in Mohali, and 21 in Panchkula. This month’s death toll stands at one, as a Mohali resident had died on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP