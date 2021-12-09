Panchkula sees uptick with 10 Covid cases

The tricity on Wednesday recorded 22 fresh Covid-19 cases, with Panchkula accounting for the bulk.

As many as 10 people tested positive in Panchkula, the highest single-day figure in recent times, while seven cases surfaced in Chandigarh and five in Mohali.

The tricity’s Wednesday tally was the second highest since the second wave receded in July. Earlier, 26 people had tested positive on November 26.

In Panchkula, the new cases surfaced in Sectors 6, 8, 12, 20, 21 and Kalka. In view of the Omicron scare,t he Panchkula authorities have been tracing foreign returnees. Of 578 who have returned since November 26, 452 have been traced and 126 are under investigation, stated a release.

Meanwhile, the tricity’s active caseload rose to 145, with 67 patients in Chandigarh, 57 in Mohali, and 21 in Panchkula. This month’s death toll stands at one, as a Mohali resident had died on Tuesday.