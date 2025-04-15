Panchkula shopkeeper convicted for assaulting photojournalist over curd price

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate has convicted a local shopkeeper for assaulting a photojournalist following a dispute over the price of curd. The court sentenced the accused to a year’s imprisonment, emphasising that taking a lenient view in such cases would send the wrong message. (File)

The accused, Nikhil has been convicted under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. The case dates back to 2019.

The court sentenced the accused to a year’s imprisonment, emphasising that taking a lenient view in such cases would send the wrong message, adding that the periods already spent by the accused in detention trial will be set off against the sentence.

The incident happend on February 5, 2019, when complainant, a photojournalist Sant Arora, went to New Goyal Sweets in Sector-25 to purchase some items, including box of Verka curd. Arora, in his complaint to police had said that despite the curd having a printed price of ₹16, the shopkeeper charged him ₹18. When Arora questioned the shopkeeper, he asked him to pay or leave. He paid the amount while recording a video and inquiring about the higher price. When he was about to leave, the accused ran out, grabbed him and started abusing him, said Arora.

Arora then called the police. He also said that Nikhil tried to snatch his camera when he was taking photograph of the shop. A case under Section 323 and 506 of the IPC was registered at Chandimandir police station.

The court examined the testimonies of three prosecution witnesses, including the complainant Sant Arora and an eyewitness, Ashok Kumar Sharma. Arora testified that Nikhil overcharged him, pushed him and abused him when he protested and started recording. His account was corroborated by Ashok Kumar, who witnessed Nikhil pulling Arora’s hair and threatening him.

While the court found sufficient evidence to establish the offence of voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 IPC based on the testimonies, it noted the absence of a direct statement from the complainant alleging criminal intimidation, leading to Nikhil’s acquittal under Section 506 IPC.