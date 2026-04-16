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Panchkula, Sonepat mayoral posts unreserved; 8.7 lakh to vote on May 10

Ambala mayoral seat reserved for backward class women as state election commission finalises 826 polling stations for municipal polls.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:51 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Haryana state election commission (SEC) has finalised the seat reservations and schedule for the May 10 municipal corporation elections.

The mayoral post in Ambala has been reserved for women belonging to backward classes block-B (BC-B), a category that includes communities such as Ahir/Yadav, Gujjar, and Saini. Conversely, the mayoral seats in Panchkula and Sonepat remain unreserved. (Representational photo)

In a significant move, the mayoral post in Ambala has been reserved for women belonging to backward classes block-B (BC-B), a category that includes communities such as Ahir/Yadav, Gujjar, and Saini. Conversely, the mayoral seats in Panchkula and Sonepat remain unreserved.

Following the official notification issued on April 15, candidates are to file their nominations between April 21 and April 25. For the first time in these specific bodies, voters will directly elect their mayors and presidents via electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A total of 8,70,925 voters—4,53,047 men, 4,17,841 women, and 37 from other categories—will exercise their franchise across 144 wards and 826 polling stations.

The model code of conduct is in effect across the concerned districts.

In Ambala, 1,98,224 voters are expected to vote at 191 polling stations for 20 wards, 10 of which are unreserved. Panchkula, with 20 wards and 11 unreserved seats, has 2,07,379 registered voters, while the Sonepat Municipal Corporation holds the largest electorate with 2,95,868 voters across 22 wards.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula, Sonepat mayoral posts unreserved; 8.7 lakh to vote on May 10
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula, Sonepat mayoral posts unreserved; 8.7 lakh to vote on May 10
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