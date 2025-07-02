Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula: Sonu Nolta murder: Traffic halted on Pinjore-HMT highway as kin protest slow progress in case

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 02, 2025 10:08 AM IST

DCP (crime) Amit Dahiya, SHO Pinjore, and other police officers spoke to the family members following which they lifted the protest

Traffic was brought to a standstill on the Pinjore-HMT highway for nearly two hours on Tuesday as family members of Sonu Nolta, a 32-year-old transporter and kabaddi player who was murdered last month, blocked the road over slow progress in the case.

Sonu Nolta’s relatives blocked the Pinjore-HMT highway for nearly two hours on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Sonu Nolta’s relatives blocked the Pinjore-HMT highway for nearly two hours on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Nolta was shot dead outside Amravati Mall on June 5.

His brother, Happy, demanded the immediate arrest of all accused in the case. So far, only one accused, Sameer Khan, has been arrested while three others, including prime accused Piyush Piplani and Ankush, continue to remain at large.

The agitators, including residents of Nolta village, raised slogans against the Haryana government.

DCP (crime) Amit Dahiya, SHO Pinjore, and other police officers spoke to the family members following which they lifted the protest.

According to family members, DCP Dahiya informed them that the police are very close to nabbing the assailants and they would be nabbed shortly.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Sonu Nolta murder: Traffic halted on Pinjore-HMT highway as kin protest slow progress in case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On