Panchkula: Sonu Nolta murder: Traffic halted on Pinjore-HMT highway as kin protest slow progress in case

Traffic was brought to a standstill on the Pinjore-HMT highway for nearly two hours on Tuesday as family members of Sonu Nolta, a 32-year-old transporter and kabaddi player who was murdered last month, blocked the road over slow progress in the case. Sonu Nolta’s relatives blocked the Pinjore-HMT highway for nearly two hours on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Nolta was shot dead outside Amravati Mall on June 5.

His brother, Happy, demanded the immediate arrest of all accused in the case. So far, only one accused, Sameer Khan, has been arrested while three others, including prime accused Piyush Piplani and Ankush, continue to remain at large.

The agitators, including residents of Nolta village, raised slogans against the Haryana government.

DCP (crime) Amit Dahiya, SHO Pinjore, and other police officers spoke to the family members following which they lifted the protest.

According to family members, DCP Dahiya informed them that the police are very close to nabbing the assailants and they would be nabbed shortly.