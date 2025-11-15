Panchkula stands safer amid regional shooting concerns

The city remains comparatively less affected by firing incidents compared to neighbouring Mohali (including Zirakpur and Derabassi) and Chandigarh. Over the last ten months, very few firing incidents have taken place, that too in the village areas, and none were linked to organised gangster activity. The said incidents resulted from personal enmity or sudden confrontations. Over the last ten months, very few firing incidents have taken place, that too in the village areas, and none were linked to organised gangster activity. (HT Photo)

The district police’s specialised cells and intelligence have been highly active in seizing illegal arms, arresting a total of 71 accused in 43 FIRs this year. The recovered cache includes 29 desi pistols, 22 desi kattas, 49 cartridges, one magazine, 4 knives, two guns, and one revolver.

Specific incidents in the rural areas included an April 22 confrontation in Pinjore’s Bhogpur village, where Mehtab Singh allegedly fired his licensed double-barrelled gun after an argument, having previously brandished a country-made pistol.

On June 5, the murder of kabaddi player Sonu Nolta outside Amravati Mall, Pinjore, was linked to a personal rivalry, despite the accused attempting to claim a connection to the Bishnoi gang.

An incident of aerial firing was also reported on June 16 at a sarpanch victory celebration in Patti village, Pinjore, leading to a case against Pravesh Kumar.

However, a separate incident linked to alleged gang rivalry occurred on December 23, 2024, on Morni Road, where Vinit Gahlot alias Vicky, his 17-year-old nephew, and a 22-year-old girl were shot dead outside a hotel, with the crime tied to the rivalry between the Manjeet Mahal and Kapil Sangwan gangs.

DCP (crime) Manpreet Singh Sudan stated that specialised teams are continuously arresting accused individuals with illegal arms, which is also resulting in the curbing of firing incidents.