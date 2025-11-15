Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula stands safer amid regional shooting concerns

ByBrijender Gaur, Panchkula
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 07:26 am IST

The district police’s specialised cells and intelligence have been highly active in seizing illegal arms, arresting a total of 71 accused in 43 FIRs this year

The city remains comparatively less affected by firing incidents compared to neighbouring Mohali (including Zirakpur and Derabassi) and Chandigarh. Over the last ten months, very few firing incidents have taken place, that too in the village areas, and none were linked to organised gangster activity. The said incidents resulted from personal enmity or sudden confrontations.

Over the last ten months, very few firing incidents have taken place, that too in the village areas, and none were linked to organised gangster activity. (HT Photo)
Over the last ten months, very few firing incidents have taken place, that too in the village areas, and none were linked to organised gangster activity. (HT Photo)

The district police’s specialised cells and intelligence have been highly active in seizing illegal arms, arresting a total of 71 accused in 43 FIRs this year. The recovered cache includes 29 desi pistols, 22 desi kattas, 49 cartridges, one magazine, 4 knives, two guns, and one revolver.

Specific incidents in the rural areas included an April 22 confrontation in Pinjore’s Bhogpur village, where Mehtab Singh allegedly fired his licensed double-barrelled gun after an argument, having previously brandished a country-made pistol.

On June 5, the murder of kabaddi player Sonu Nolta outside Amravati Mall, Pinjore, was linked to a personal rivalry, despite the accused attempting to claim a connection to the Bishnoi gang.

An incident of aerial firing was also reported on June 16 at a sarpanch victory celebration in Patti village, Pinjore, leading to a case against Pravesh Kumar.

However, a separate incident linked to alleged gang rivalry occurred on December 23, 2024, on Morni Road, where Vinit Gahlot alias Vicky, his 17-year-old nephew, and a 22-year-old girl were shot dead outside a hotel, with the crime tied to the rivalry between the Manjeet Mahal and Kapil Sangwan gangs.

DCP (crime) Manpreet Singh Sudan stated that specialised teams are continuously arresting accused individuals with illegal arms, which is also resulting in the curbing of firing incidents.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula stands safer amid regional shooting concerns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Firing incidents in the city remain low compared to Mohali and Chandigarh, with only a few recorded in rural areas and none linked to organized gangs. The district police have arrested 71 suspects and seized numerous illegal arms this year. Personal disputes often drive these incidents, highlighting ongoing efforts to control gun violence.