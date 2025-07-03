Panchkula: Three more members of slingshot gang in police net

Police have detained three members of the notorious slingshot gang, an interstate criminal group believed to be behind a series of violent robbery attempts across Haryana, Punjab, and the National Capital Region (NCR). Panchkula DCP (crime) Amit Dahiya showing tattoos sported by a gang member that helped police track down the gang. (HT )

The gang, also referred to as the “Bala gang”, is suspected to have carried out over 30 offences in multiple states, including a recent ₹40 lakh dacoity in Faridabad.

DCP (crime) Amit Dahiya described the gang, locally known as the Bala gang originates from Madhya Pradesh’s tribal areas, as operating with extreme aggression.

“They use blunt weapons to attack during break-ins. Bala is the gang leader and has 22 criminal cases against him,” the DCP added.

Police said the gang consists of seven to eight core members.

The suspects in custody are being interrogated and are likely to be formally arrested, police said.

The first arrest on June 24 —Sujan, 45, from Vidisha—led police to other members, including Vishal alias Baua, a resident of Guna, Madhya Pradesh. Vishal was arrested on June 29. Both are now linked to the Panchkula incidents as well as the Faridabad dacoity.

The arrests follow two attempted dacoities reported last month in Sector 2, Panchkula, and Bitna village, Pinjore, where the gang reportedly tried to break into homes.

The breakthrough came when Faridabad police identified a gang member through a distinctive tattoo on his hand. Using CCTV footage and tattoo-based identification, Panchkula’s Sector 26 crime branch tracked the suspects to Madhya Pradesh, where the arrests were made.

According to investigators, the gang avoided mobile phones, used trains for travel, and often hid in forested areas to evade police. They primarily targeted homes near highways for quick getaways and are known to consume alcohol before carrying out crimes.

Police also revealed that Vishal and a suspect are relatives of Mohar Singh Pardi, 42, a key figure in the ₹6 crore train heist on the Salem–Chennai Egmore Express in 2016.

Pardi has close to 60 criminal cases registered against him and is considered a major figure in organised crime.

Authorities have urged police departments across states to verify their unsolved cases against the gang’s tattoos and surveillance footage.

Officials added that although the gang attempted four more robberies in Panchkula last month, none was successful due to increased police vigilance.