chandigarh news

Panchkula to get genome sequencing lab: Vij

It will be the second genome sequencing lab in Haryana after Rohtak, said state health minister Anil Vij in Panchkula on Friday
With the establishment of another genome sequencing lab in Panchkula, apart from Rohtak, there would be one each in both ends of the state, the minister said. (REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 03:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday said a genome sequencing lab will soon be set up in Panchkula.

He was addressing the media after conducting a surprise inspection at the Panchkula civil hospital, where he examined the functioning of the PSA oxygen plant and took stock of the health services.

“Earlier, a similar lab was set up in Rohtak. With the establishment of another lab in Panchkula, there would be one each in both ends of the state,” the minister said.

He added that 84 PSA oxygen plants had been installed in government hospitals and medical colleges of the state, while another 54 were available at private hospitals, making Haryana self-sufficient in terms of oxygen.

