Panchkula to host Khelo India Youth Games from June 4
After being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana will host the Khelo India Youth Games from June 4 to 13 in Panchkula.
The Games are being organised jointly by the Haryana government, the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The countdown for the Games began on a high note, with the unveiling of its logo, mascot, jersey and anthem at a launch ceremony at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula on Saturday.
The show was led by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union sports minister Anurag Thakur.
Thakur launched the mascot ‘Dhakad’ along with the official logo and jersey. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala and Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh were also present during the function.
“We are proud and honoured to host this edition of the Games. We cannot wait to welcome the country’s youngest sporting talent to our state,” Khattar said. Haryana has been a sporting nursery and its athletes have been winning medals at mega-events including the Olympics, the Asian Games, World Championships and the Commonwealth Games in the recent years.
Taking pride in the state’s sporting achievements, Khattar said, “We have won one-third of the medals won by India in the Olympics and other major world events.” He said the state government has made a policy under which winners of the 4th Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula will be given government jobs.
“We are giving permanent jobs to the medal winners. Participants of different levels of games are given 10% reservation in Group-D jobs and 3% in Group-C jobs. Arjuna awardees now get ₹20,000 per month instead of ₹5,000 per month,” Khattar added.
“In the recent past, our athletes have been doing well on the world stage. It’s heartening that many youngsters who represent the country internationally are emerging from Khelo Youth and university games,” Anurag Thakur said.
“Further, we are spending ₹6 lakh each on 2,300 athletes to provide them better facilities while ₹140 crore is being spent on young athletes to further support them,” he added.
Recently, the Jain University in Bengaluru conducted the second Khelo India University Games. The hosts, Jain University, Karnataka emerged as the champions.
The games were earlier scheduled to happen in October-November last year before they were postponed to February this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over 8,000 students from across country will compete in 25 disciplines, including five traditional games ¬ Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba and Yogasana ¬ that will feature as demonstration sports.
The Games will take place for the U-18 age category and will feature a total of 25 sports, including five indigenous games of India.
Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula will be the hub of all action while Chandigarh, Ambala, Shahbad and Delhi will host some of the competitions.
