Panchkula trader dies by suicide in Ludhiana hotel;15 booked

Two days after a Panchkula-based trader, who was allegedly being threatened and harassed by his business associates, died by suicide at a luxury hotel on Ferozepur Road, the police booked 15 people for abetment on Sunday.

On the statement of the victim’s wife and the suicide note found, the police have booked Arinder Singh and his wife Natasha of Gurugram; Rajesh and Ram of New Delhi, Bominani Raman of Andhra Pradesh and his son; Rajesh Dhaga, Narendra Ghulati, and Sandeep Deewan of Yamunanagar; Kamal Sisodia, Ranjeev Sanghi, Shalini Sanghi Akash Sanghi and Umang Sanghi.

A resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, the victim was a hardware trader and supplied pipes to businessmen across India. In his note, he said the accused owed him crores for the hardware he had supplied to him, but far from clearing their dues were threatening him.

The 35-year-old victim had gone to Amritsar on February 21 for business purposes. He was supposed to stay at Ludhiana and then return to Panchkula on February 25, but he consumed poison instead.

Sub-inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, Sarabha Nagar station house officer, said the trader had checked-in on February 24, and was supposed to check-out the next day. He had already asked the hotel staff to prepare his bill. However, when he did not come out of his room, the housekeeping staff knocked on the door, and when he did not respond to persistent knocking, they opened the door and found him lying dead on the bed.

The staff rushed him to a nearby hospital,where doctors suspected that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. However, the police while investigating the case found two pills and a suicide note from his room. A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.