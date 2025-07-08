Panchkula: Two held for running clinics on fake papers

Two Panipat residents have been arrested in a fake medical certificate racket linked to Ayurvedic clinics operating with forged documents. With the help of an Ambala resident, Chandra Bhushan Chaudhary, the duo allegedly managed to get their certificates migrated and renewed in Haryana. (HT File)

The arrests follow an FIR registered in 2022 by the Council of Indian Medicine, Sector-3, Panchkula, under IPC Sections 420, 467, 471, 120B, and provisions of the Ayurvedic Unani Practitioner Act.

The accused, Dr Krishna Kumar and Dr Virendra Kumar, both from Panipat, allegedly obtained fake experience certificates from a government Ayurvedic and Unani institute in Patna, Bihar, which is not recognized by the Haryana government. Using these, they illegally operated Ayurvedic clinics in Samalkha, Panipat.

With the help of an Ambala resident, Chandra Bhushan Chaudhary, the duo allegedly managed to get their certificates migrated and renewed in Haryana. The absence of matching records with the Council of Indian Medicine, Haryana, raised red flags, prompting investigation.

The duo were arrested on July 5 and remanded to one-day police custody on July 6. During interrogation, police recovered photocopies of fake degrees and said more people may be involved. Further investigations are underway.