Panchkula woman cheated of 70,000

A Panchkula woman was duped of ₹70,403 while trying to get her insurance cancelled, police said on Friday. The victim, Pallavi Gupta, stated in her complaint that on November 1, unknown callers impersonating as customer care executives from SBI asked for her card number to cancel her insurance. “They later asked for an OTP on my number that I sent through Whatsapp on their another number. Soon, the cash was debited from my account,“ she stated. A case has been registered.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

Sensitisation session held at PU

The department of evening studies– multi-disciplinary research centre, Panjab University, in collaboration with the varsity’s central placement cell, organised a sensitisation session for around 100 students of the department. The alumni of the department from diverse fields addressed the students and shared their experiences with them.

Faculty training programme concludes

The valedictory function marking the completion of the 21-day faculty training programme on the trends in immuno techniques organised by professor Archana Bhatnagar at the department of biochemistry, Panjab University (PU), was held on Saturday. SK Tomar, dean research, PU, addressed the gathering and highlighted the role of faculty in moulding the students.

Cycle rally to spread awareness on lifestyle-related diseases

To raise awareness on lifestyle-related diseases, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Saturday flagged off a cycle rally from the district hospital here. A total of 35 cyclists and organisers took part in the rally which was organised by the district health department and culminated near Verka Chowk.

Basketball trials today

The Chandigarh Basketball Association will be conducting trials on December 12 to select U-18 probables for a camp (both boys and girls) at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, at 4.30pm. Players born on or after January 1, 2003, and presently studying in Chandigarh are eligible to participate /

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab beat Assam

Punjab beat Assam by 10 wickets in a match played during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ranchi on Saturday. Batting first, Assam was bundled out for a score of 125 runs in 34.5 overs. In reply, Punjab achieved the target without any loss of wickets in 15.2 overs.

Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur gets its new divisional court building

Punjab and Haryana high court judge and chairman of the Haryana Building Committee, Justice Ajay Tiwari, on Saturday inaugurated the new judicial complex of Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur sub-division. Justice Tiwari said that with the new facilities provided for Bar and Bench, he is hopeful that both will render their best services to deal with cases.

UT joint secretary launches school magazine

UT joint secretary home, Manish Kumar Lohan, launched the school magazine of Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, titled “insight”, on Saturday. Lohan was the chief guest while author Tisha Khosla was the guest of honour and also launched the school’s young authors club. The chief guest also released a book penned by Bhvansh Goyal, a Class 10 student of the school.

Police disposes of 273 complaints

h Know your case and public grievances redressal camps were organised at all police stations/units from 10am to 2pm on Saturday. As many as 373 people visited the public grievances camp and 16 under know your case scheme and a total of 273 complaints were disposed of.

230 cases disposed off in e-National Lok Adalat

Chandigarh An e-national Lok Adalat was held on Saturday comprising five benches presided over by high court judges as president along with senior advocates as member. Out of 513 listed cases, 230 were disposed of.