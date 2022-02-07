Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula: Drunk youth opens fire, injures two friends with pistol’s butt

The victims were hanging out in Raipur Rani, Panchkula, after attending a wedding on Saturday night, when the drunk youth arrived there with his friends and indulged in a fight
Threatening to kill him and his friends, the accused fled from the spot, Sinder alleged in his complaint to the Panchkula police.
Published on Feb 07, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A youth allegedly fired three shots in the air while threatening to kill a 22-year-old man and his friends at Raipur Rani on Saturday night.

Complainant Sinder Pal, a resident of Raipur Rani, told the police that there was a wedding in his village on Saturday night.

After having dinner, he was hanging out with his friends Vishal, Lakhwinder and Sahil in the village, when Ankit, along with two more youths, arrived there on a motorcycle.

Appearing to be drunk, the trio started hurling abuses at Sinder and indulged in a fight. Amid the melee, Ankit took out a pistol and fired three rounds in the air, before hitting Sinder and Vishal’s heads with the pistol’s butt, leaving them injured.

Threatening to kill him and his friends, the accused fled from the spot, Sinder alleged.

The injured friends went to the Community Health Centre in Raipur Rani for treatment and later lodged a police complaint.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

