Panchkula: IPS officer’s wife booked for torturing maid

The wife of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, posted at the Haryana Police Headquarters in Panchkula, has been booked for torturing their domestic help.

The complainant, aged 22, has also accused the officer’s wife of assaulting and confining her at their Panchkula residence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, who hails from Assam, told the police that she was hired by Manisha, wife of IPS officer Rajesh Kalia, in March 2021 against a monthly salary of ₹20,000.

She alleged that Manisha treated her well for a month, but thereon she started thrashing her and forbid her from talking to her parents. “She assaulted me, took away my phone and locked me up in a room. On February 5, Manisha, with the help of another domestic help, threw me out of the house,” the woman alleged.

She somehow managed to return to Delhi, where her family is based in Fatehpur Beri and filed a police complaint.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 16 of the Bonded Labour System Act has been registered at the Sector 7 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}