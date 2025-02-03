Menu Explore
Panchkula’s Mahira secures second position IGU north zone tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 03, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Eight-year-old Mahira (39,40) shared the second position with Wadaana Khan (40,39) at 79, while E Naaysha Sinha emerged as the winner, finishing at 74 (38,36)

Panchkula-based golfer Mahira Sharma brought laurels to tricity in Category E of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Sub-Junior and Junior North Zone Feeder Tour 2025 held at Panchkula Golf Club from January 27-29.

Mahira, a student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, has been playing golf since 2022 and has more than 15 titles in her kitty. (HT)
Mahira, a student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, has been playing golf since 2022 and has more than 15 titles in her kitty.

Eight-year-old Mahira (39,40) shared the second position with Wadaana Khan (40,39) at 79, while E Naaysha Sinha emerged as the winner, finishing at 74 (38,36).

Mahira, a student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, has been playing golf since 2022 and has more than 15 titles in her kitty. She had played North Zone IGU Sub-Junior and Junior Feeder Tour 2024 and overall ranked third in Category E.

