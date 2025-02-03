Panchkula’s Mahira secures second position IGU north zone tourney

Panchkula-based golfer Mahira Sharma brought laurels to tricity in Category E of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Sub-Junior and Junior North Zone Feeder Tour 2025 held at Panchkula Golf Club from January 27-29. Mahira, a student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, has been playing golf since 2022 and has more than 15 titles in her kitty. (HT)

Eight-year-old Mahira (39,40) shared the second position with Wadaana Khan (40,39) at 79, while E Naaysha Sinha emerged as the winner, finishing at 74 (38,36).

She had played North Zone IGU Sub-Junior and Junior Feeder Tour 2024 and overall ranked third in Category E.