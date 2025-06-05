Panchkula’s multi-featured park project delayed, to now open in June 2026

In the works since 2023, the opening of the multi-featured park in Sector 24 has been delayed yet again. Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials have now confirmed a revised deadline of June 30, 2026, further postponing the inauguration of the ₹35-crore project. The project was announced in 2021 with the initial completion target of June 2024. (HT Photo)

The project was announced in 2021 with the initial completion target of June 2024. However, due to financial delays in the planning stage, the commencement of the construction work was also delayed and the deadline was postponed to March 2025. It has now been revised again.

During a recent visit to the 18-acre site by this correspondent, only labour was seen engaged in planting grass, with the major construction work crawling at a snail’s pace. HSVP executive engineer NK Payal stated that construction work worth ₹15 crore, requiring approximately a period of one year, is yet to commence. The project has been facing delays despite former Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta’s directions in August 2023 for timely completion, following a personal inspection of the site.

While significant progress has been made in the development of the boundary wall, parking facilities and installation of high-mast lights, electrical and horticulture works still remain underway. Bhagwan Dass Mittal, general secretary of the Citizen Committee of House Owners, Sector 25, highlighted the long wait for the park for the combined 25,000 residents of Sectors 24 and 25, who frequently express dissatisfaction due tothe absence of suitable jogging and walking spaces in their vicinity.

However, new developments promise unique attractions. A fresh tender of ₹7.36 crore has been floated, with a six-month deadline, for the installation of a landmark cuckoo clock, a musical fountain, and a cascading waterfall. Payal confirmed that the cuckoo clock will be the largest in any public park across Haryana and only the second such installation in the state after Faridabad. It is designed to chime precisely on the hour, offering a distinctive auditory experience. The park is also set to feature Panchkula’s first musical fountain in a public space, promising synchronised water and light displays.

Once complete, the park will boast a diverse range of amenities, including a 1250 m jogging track, a meditation garden, a skating rink and a ramp for differently abled persons, ensuring inclusivity. It will also feature an open-air theatre, the second of its kind in Panchkula, and an open restaurant, providing space for public gatherings and leisure. A dedicated foot over bridge will also enhance accessibility for residents.