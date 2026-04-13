...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Panchkula:Tribunal awards Rs1.7-crore compensation in triple fatal accident case

Anadi Dutta, 32, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, had filed three separate claim petitions in May 2024 against Pappu Ram Yadav of Alwar, Rajasthan (driver of the offending tip-trailer), Hansraj Rawat of Jaipur, Rajasthan (owner of the vehicle), and the Oriental Insurance Company (insurer)

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Brijender Gaur, Panchkula
Advertisement

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a total compensation of 1.79 crore to a claimant in connection with a 2024 road accident that claimed the lives of three family members on the Ambala–Narnaul Expressway.

The amount is to be paid by the insurance company, with liberty to recover the same from the driver and owner, as per the order dated April 8. (HT File)

Anadi Dutta, 32, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, had filed three separate claim petitions in May 2024 against Pappu Ram Yadav of Alwar, Rajasthan (driver of the offending tip-trailer), Hansraj Rawat of Jaipur, Rajasthan (owner of the vehicle), and the Oriental Insurance Company (insurer).

According to the claim, on April 26, 2024, Manoj Kumar, along with his wife Urmila Mehta and daughter Chetna, was travelling to Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan. Manoj Kumar was driving the car on NH-152-D (Ambala–Narnaul Expressway) when it collided with a stationary tip-trailer allegedly parked illegally on the highway without any indicators or parking lights. All three occupants died due to the injuries sustained in the accident. An FIR under Sections 283, 304-A, and 427 of the IPC was registered at Pundri police station, Kaithal, on April 27.

However, after examining the evidence and hearing both sides, the tribunal partly allowed the petitions. It awarded 71.92 lakh for the death of Chetna, 56.85 lakh for Urmila Mehta, and 50.28 lakh for Manoj Kumar, all with interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petitions till realisation.

The tribunal held the insurance company, along with the driver and owner of the offending vehicle, jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation. The amount is to be paid by the insurance company, with liberty to recover the same from the driver and owner, as per the order dated April 8.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula:Tribunal awards Rs1.7-crore compensation in triple fatal accident case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula:Tribunal awards Rs1.7-crore compensation in triple fatal accident case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.