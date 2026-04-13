Panchkula:Tribunal awards Rs1.7-crore compensation in triple fatal accident case

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a total compensation of ₹1.79 crore to a claimant in connection with a 2024 road accident that claimed the lives of three family members on the Ambala–Narnaul Expressway. The amount is to be paid by the insurance company, with liberty to recover the same from the driver and owner, as per the order dated April 8. (HT File)

Anadi Dutta, 32, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, had filed three separate claim petitions in May 2024 against Pappu Ram Yadav of Alwar, Rajasthan (driver of the offending tip-trailer), Hansraj Rawat of Jaipur, Rajasthan (owner of the vehicle), and the Oriental Insurance Company (insurer).

According to the claim, on April 26, 2024, Manoj Kumar, along with his wife Urmila Mehta and daughter Chetna, was travelling to Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan. Manoj Kumar was driving the car on NH-152-D (Ambala–Narnaul Expressway) when it collided with a stationary tip-trailer allegedly parked illegally on the highway without any indicators or parking lights. All three occupants died due to the injuries sustained in the accident. An FIR under Sections 283, 304-A, and 427 of the IPC was registered at Pundri police station, Kaithal, on April 27.

The claimant stated that Chetna, aged 28, was working as a team leader in a private company in Panipat with a monthly salary of ₹70,000. Urmila Mehta, aged 53, was serving as a sub-inspector in the Haryana Police telecom unit, earning ₹1,18,629 per month, while Manoj Kumar, 58, had recently retired as a sub-inspector from the same unit in March 2024, drawing a salary of ₹1,20,628 during service.

The driver and owner of the offending vehicle denied involvement, alleging that a false FIR had been registered, while the insurance company contended that the offending vehicle lacked valid documents and the driver did not possess a valid licence. It was also argued that Manoj Kumar was negligent as he allegedly hit the stationary vehicle from behind.

However, after examining the evidence and hearing both sides, the tribunal partly allowed the petitions. It awarded ₹71.92 lakh for the death of Chetna, ₹56.85 lakh for Urmila Mehta, and ₹50.28 lakh for Manoj Kumar, all with interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petitions till realisation.

The tribunal held the insurance company, along with the driver and owner of the offending vehicle, jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation. The amount is to be paid by the insurance company, with liberty to recover the same from the driver and owner, as per the order dated April 8.