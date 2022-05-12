Panchkula MC’s tardy sterilisation drive struggles to reel in stray dogs
Every day, at least 10 people are bitten by stray dogs in the city as per district health department figures. Yet, the stray dog sterilisation programme continues at a snail’s pace, failing to reel in their population.
According to the data shared by the health department, 302 cases of dog bites were reported in April. The number stood at 342 in March and 561 in January, while the figures for February were not available with the department.
Proper management of stray dogs was a prominent promise made by candidates contesting the municipal corporation (MC) elections in December 2020. But over a year after the elections, MC has failed to expedite the sterilisation project. The sterilisation kennel set up by the civic body in Sukhdarshanpur village also remains in poor shape.
The centre lacks basic facilities, such as an operating table, lights and power backup, forcing the NGO handling the sterilisation project to take the dogs to Chandigarh for sterilisation.
Animal husbandry department’s deputy director Dr Anil Banwala said every sector in Panchkula had around 200-300 stray dogs, totalling their population in the city to 5,000. He said while the 2001 rules issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India did not allow relocation of stray dogs, their population could be brought in control by sterilisation.
“Sterner measures and well-organised drives are needed to tackle their rising population to limit the increasing incidents of dog bites and rabies,” he said.
Meanwhile, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal claimed that the facility in Sukhdarshanpur had all requisite facilities, adding, “The contract of the NGO has been extended and every facility is available at Sukhdarshanpur. Within the next six months, all dogs will be sterilised in Panchkula.”
Khalistan link: Police recover two pistols, laptop from Ferozepur village
Ferozepur: Police have recovered two pistols, cartridges and a laptop from a Ferozepur village following the interrogation of an aide of Punjab gangsters arrested in Karnal with explosives and ammunition on May 5. Four Punjab-based gangsters, having links with Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, were arrested after improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms and ammunition were recovered from their vehicle at a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal last week.
Delhi man faces legal action for false PCR call that 'targeted a community'
Action was taken against a resident of Mahendra Park for allegedly making a PCR call that “targeted a community”, police said on Wednesday. DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani said they received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area. Police found that the rear windscreens of two cars had been broken and a crowd had gathered.
Year on, Chandigarh MC yet to pick contractor for stray dog sterilisation project
With the municipal corporation failing to award the contract of the sterilisation project for the last year, stray dog menace continues unabated. The number of dog-bite cases in the city continue to rise as figures went up from 19,074 in the 2020-2021 period to 25,235 in the 2021-2022 period. The same was in continuation of a recent upward trend. Residents rue the increase in the stray dog population and MC's poor record in sterilising dogs.
Warring allocates dists to state unit vice-chiefs
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring on Wednesday allocated districts to five newly appointed state unit vice-presidents for undertaking organisational work of the party. Aruna Chaudhary has been assigned Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Nawanshahr, Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala and Mohali districts, according to an office order issued by Punjab Congress general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu. Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon has been allocated Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural, Muktsar, Mansa, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Moga.
Thane residents get 31% waiver on property tax for flats up to 500sqft
The State Government has given a waiver of 31% of the general tax in the property tax for flats up to an area of 500sqft in the Thane Municipal Corporation limits. This waiver would impose a revenue burden of ₹40Cr to ₹45Cr on the TMC coffers. The waiver will be implemented from April 2022. The opposition, however, claimed that this waiver was not as per the promise made by Shiv Sena during the previous elections.
