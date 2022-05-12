Panchkula MC’s tardy sterilisation drive struggles to reel in stray dogs

Every day, at least 10 people are bitten by stray dogs in the city as per district health department figures. Yet, the stray dog sterilisation programme continues at a snail’s pace, failing to reel in their population.

According to the data shared by the health department, 302 cases of dog bites were reported in April. The number stood at 342 in March and 561 in January, while the figures for February were not available with the department.

Proper management of stray dogs was a prominent promise made by candidates contesting the municipal corporation (MC) elections in December 2020. But over a year after the elections, MC has failed to expedite the sterilisation project. The sterilisation kennel set up by the civic body in Sukhdarshanpur village also remains in poor shape.

The centre lacks basic facilities, such as an operating table, lights and power backup, forcing the NGO handling the sterilisation project to take the dogs to Chandigarh for sterilisation.

Animal husbandry department’s deputy director Dr Anil Banwala said every sector in Panchkula had around 200-300 stray dogs, totalling their population in the city to 5,000. He said while the 2001 rules issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India did not allow relocation of stray dogs, their population could be brought in control by sterilisation.

“Sterner measures and well-organised drives are needed to tackle their rising population to limit the increasing incidents of dog bites and rabies,” he said.

Meanwhile, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal claimed that the facility in Sukhdarshanpur had all requisite facilities, adding, “The contract of the NGO has been extended and every facility is available at Sukhdarshanpur. Within the next six months, all dogs will be sterilised in Panchkula.”

