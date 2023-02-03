Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pandurang Pole appointed Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer

Pandurang Pole appointed Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:28 AM IST

“Pandurang Pole shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the government of Jammu and Kashmir, which he may be holding before such assumption of office,” the order said.

The divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Pole has been appointed as the chief electoral officer, J&K. In a notification, the Election Commission of India today appointed Pandurang Kondbarao Pole as the new chief electoral officer, Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The divisional commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole has been appointed as the chief electoral officer, J&K. In a notification, the Election Commission of India today appointed Pandurang Kondbarao Pole as the new chief electoral officer, J&K.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub- section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Election Commission of India in consultation with the government of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby designates Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, as the chief electoral officer for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further orders in place of Hirdesh Kumar,” said an order.

Pole’s appointment has come when there is every possibility that first elections in the UT could be held this year. Though the Election Commission of India hasn’t announced the dates for the elections, there are enough indications that polls could be held this year as the delimitation exercise in J&K has been completed and fresh electoral rolls have been published.

