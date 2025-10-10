Panel formed to probe Bilaspur bus mishap

Two days after 16 people were killed after a landslide stuck a private bus in Himachal’s Bilaspur district, officials on Thursday said that a committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accident. 16 people were killed and 2 died after a private bus was hit by a landslide at Balurghat area in the Jhandhuta subdivision, in Bilaspur on Tuesday. (ANI)

The committee, headed by Bilaspur additional deputy commissioner (ADC), has been directed to submit its detailed report within the next 10 days. Officials said that local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), executive engineer of the public works department (PWD) and RTO are members of the committee.

A huge portion of a mountain fell on the moving private bus in the Bhalughat area near Berthin in Jhandutta tehsil of Bilaspur on Tuesday evening. The incident claimed the lives of 16 people, while two were injured. The bus was plying on the Marotan-Ghumarwin route when the mishap occurred.

Bilaspur deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar, who announced the formation of the committee on Thursday, said that the district administration has provided immediate relief of 25,000 rupees to each affected family. The relevant officials have been instructed to submit the cases and release the relief amount of ₹4 lakh rupees to the kin of the deceased within a week.

He confirmed that only 18 people were travelling on the bus, of which 16 tragically died and two children were rescued. The deceased included nine men, four women, and three children.

Kumar said that during the search operation, information was disseminated through media, social media and video messages to find out about any possible missing person, but the administration did not receive any information about any additional missing person and the search operation was ended on October 8 afternoon.

Meanwhile, ADC, Bilaspur, Om Kant Thakur, said that the committee formed to investigate the accident will submit its report as soon as possible after thoroughly investigating all aspects of the accident and prepare a detailed report.

Thakur said that the investigation will include all relevant information related to the bus accident, such as the number of passengers on board, the bus’s insurance, and other necessary documents. “Information on the number of black spots identified by the public works department due to the monsoon season, how many of them have been made safe, and how many still need improvement, will also be part of the investigation. The previously prepared black spot list will also be reviewed to determine which spots have already been repaired and which still need improvement,” he added.