Panel seeks report on human rights violation of special children

Haryana human rights commission (HHRC) has directed Rohtak divisional commissioner Phool Chand Meena, who is also chairman of the managing committee of the state institute for rehabilitation, training and research (SIRTAR), here to ensure that special children get care, dignity and support they rightful observe and submit a compliance report for violation of human rights. Human right panel chairperson Justice Lalit Batra found grave violations of human rights and statutory obligations and he directed Rohtak divisional commissioner to conduct an independent audit of the facilities, therapy services, transport, sanitation and overall administration at SIRTAR to ensure compliance with safety and disability welfare standards. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The direction came after a man complained that the physiotherapy workshops contain broken and outdated equipment that has not been repaired despite repeated complaints. The buses hired on contract for transporting children are in bad condition with torn seats, broken windows covered with cardboard and no CCTV cameras as per government regulations.

“Despite the teachers having basic training in speech therapy, they neglect their duty resulting in deterioration of children’s speech abilities. There is no functioning of parents’ association, which is necessary as per rehabilitation council of India guidelines. The childrenare abused and mistreated by the attendants and conductors in the school buses. The toilets are dirty and unhygienic,” said the complainant, who is also father of a special need boy.

Human right panel chairperson Justice Lalit Batra found grave violations of human rights and statutory obligations and he directed Rohtak divisional commissioner to conduct an independent audit of the facilities, therapy services, transport, sanitation and overall administration at SIRTAR to ensure compliance with safety and disability welfare standards.

“Immediate repair and upgrade of outdated physiotherapy equipment with modern, functional therapy tools essential for the rehabilitation of special needs children. Ensure the presence of qualified and well-trained physiotherapists and speech therapists to meet the specific needs of special children, along with strict monitoring of teacher performance. Installation of CCTV cameras in the physiotherapy room to prevent negligence and unauthorised activities within the institution. Conduct an inspection of the school buses,” the panel chief directed to Rohtak divisional commissioner and asked him to submit the compliance report which would be heard before the commission on July 22.