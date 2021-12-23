Panel to decide appointment mode in Haryana universities

CHANDIGARH: Following an outcry over the state government’s decision to change the recruitment procedure of teaching and non-teaching posts in the universities, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that a five-member committee would be constituted for taking decisions regarding appointments to different posts in the universities of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee will include the representative of the governor (chancellor), principal secretary (higher education) and vice-chancellors (VCs) of three universities, Khattar said in the Vidhan Sabha, assuring that the instructions of UGC will be complied with.

He said the appointments in universities will be done in a transparent manner and on the basis of merit only and that the autonomy of universities will remain intact.

Veracity of a WhatsApp chat

Questioning the veracity of a WhatsApp chat leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had read on Monday in the assembly, chief minister Khattar said he had asked former CM Hooda to officially share the copy of the chat in question.

An official spokesperson said after Hooda refused to respond, Khattar requested the speaker to thoroughly investigate the chat document Hooda had read in the House on Monday as an unverified transcript of a conversation between two persons that has been doing rounds on social media platforms. Hooda had said that in this chat there were indications of exchange of money and manipulation in recruitments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former CM on Wednesday said the state government should investigate the chat message on its own and that he would not become a party in this matter. “I have mentioned the mobile number involved in the conversation. Find out yourself who all are involved in this conversation,’’ Hooda said, as per a statement government issued.

276 cases registered during farmers’ stir

The CM said the state government will withdraw all cases registered against farmers except cases involving heinous crimes such as rape, murder etc.

He said according to police records, 276 cases have been registered during the farmers’ agitation so far. While four cases were registered under serious offences, chargesheet has been prepared in 178 cases and 158 cases are still untraceable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During interaction with farmers, it has come to the fore that the tally of deceased farmers of Haryana is 73.

3% hike in DA

The CM said that the state government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance (DA) of employees and dearness relief of pensioners and family pensioners from 28% of basic pay and pension to 31% with effect from July 1, 2021.

The government has also decided to increase the share of NPS scheme implemented for new employees from 10 per cent to 14 per cent on the lines of the central government which will be implemented from January 1, 2022.