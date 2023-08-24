Himachal landslide: 4 buildings collapse near Anni bus stand in Kullu district

Panic gripped Anni town in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning after four buildings on a hillside came crashing down, along with trees and rubble. Police said the buildings had been vacated only three days ago.

Buildings collapsing after a massive landslide near the bus stand of Anni town in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

A dramatic video of the incident was being shared widely on social media in which people at Anni bus stand were seen running for safety as the landslide occurred.

Among the collapsed structures are two four-storeyed commercial buildings and two houses.

No loss of life was reported as the administration had got the commercial buildings vacated as a precautionary measure after cracks developed in them during the heavy rainfall from July 9-11 in the tourist district.

The houses in which seven families resided were also vacated three days ago.

Buildings come crashing down after a landslide struck Anni town of Kullu district on Thursday.

Anni sub-divisional officer Dinesh Sharma said: “There are no casualties as the buildings were unsafe and had been vacated. A few more buildings are at risk and precautionary steps will be taken.”

This monsoon, nearly 12,000 buildings have been fully or partially damaged due to rain-induced landslides across the state. The landslides killed more than 50 people earlier this month, with houses flattened and buses and cars hanging on the precipices after roads gave way.

Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought flash floods to the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, with officials and experts increasingly blaming climate change.

