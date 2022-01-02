Panipat gets new tehsil camp police station

A new police station has been made operational in Panipat city on Saturday.

Now, the number of police stations in Panipat city has increased to 10, including a women police station. The new tehsil camp police station has been set up in the existing building of the women police station and the staff of the women police station has been shifted to the first floor of the building.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said setting up of the new police station will help improve policing in the industrial city and the city police will get more sanctioned force and resources.

“This new police station will also help decrease the response time and quick disposal of cases,” he added. He said 32 police officials have been deputed in the tehsil camp police station and this will help reduce workload of the existing police stations.

“As the deadline to inaugurate the new police station was fixed as January 1, the women police station was shifted to first floor to make room for the new police station,” said women police station in-charge Suniat Rani.

On whether the new police station in the same building will create problems for the women complainants, she said, “There is enough space in the building for both police stations.”

On the other hand, some officials of the women police station said the new police station could have been made at any other police stations located in the area.

Panipat SP said these are temporary arrangements till construction of the new building of the women police station is completed.

The SP said a women helpdesk has also been set up in every police station in city and setting up of the new police station was necessitated to put a complete check on criminal activities within the city.