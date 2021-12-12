Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panipat industrialists protest restrictions imposed by CPCB

Hundreds of industrialists and labourers held a protest march in Panipat on Saturday alleging that they are facing a tough time due to the restriction imposed by the central and state pollution control boards to check air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR)
The protesters alleged that due to the restrictions, most industries located in the NCR are facing closure and a loss of over 300 crore every month. (IStock)
Updated on Dec 12, 2021 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Hundreds of industrialists and labourers held a protest march in Panipat on Saturday alleging that they are facing a tough time due to the restriction imposed by the central and state pollution control boards to check air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The protesters alleged that due to the restrictions, most industries located in the NCR are facing closure and a loss of over 300 crore every month.

The industrialists also took out a protest march from Zimkhana Club to the mini-secretariat. Protesting under the banners of different associations, they disrupted traffic movement on NH-44, Jind-Panipat, Panipat-Rohtak and Panipat-Haridwar highways and later ended the stir after submitting a memorandum at the Panipat deputy commissioner’s office.

The industrialists were irked over the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) directions to run industries for just eight hours a day, five days a week. The CPCB has also banned use of diesel generator sets.

Panipat Dyers’ Association president Bheem Rana said many units have been closed in the last several days leaving thousands of labourers jobless. He said the restrictions have also affected production and the industrialists are unable to meet the demand.

