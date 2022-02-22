Panipat man gets 20-year jail for raping stepdaughter

A fast-track Panipat court sentenced a man who had sexually assaulted his stepdaughter 20 years in jail on Monday. Pronouncing the judgement the court of additional district and sessions Judge Sumit Garg also fined the convict ₹75,000. The incident took place on August 14, 2018 when the victim’s mother was not at home. A case was registered against him under Sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act on the basis of medico-legal examination reports.

Rival groups clash in Yamunanagar village

Ambala Heavy police force was deployed at Nagal village in Yamunanagar after two rival groups clashed with each other on Monday. The clash took place during a panchayat, which had been called to sort-out the matterof anti-social elements entering a religious event and complaining about sound systems. DSP (Radaur) Rajat Gulia said at least 10 people were injured and are undergoing treatment at hospitals. “Cases will be registered on the basis of statements from member of both groups. The situation is tense but remains under police control,” he said.

2 UHBVN officials booked for fraud in Yamunanagar

Ambala Two of the four Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) officials who were recently booked for committing fraud worth ₹63 lakh, have now been booked for embezzling ₹25 lakh. The officals who have been booked are lower divisional clerk Raghav Wadhwan and divisional accountant Yogesh Lamba, who allegedly prepared four cheques of the said amount on the basis of bogus vouchers. The case was registered on the complaint of Jagadhri executive engineer (XeN, operations division) Bhupinder Singh under sections of the IPC.