Panipat man held for extorting arhtiya

A man was arrested for threatening a commission agent (arhtiya) and demanding ₹25 lakh from him on Sunday.

The accused, Shishpal of Badhar village, had made the extortion call to the victim, Sandeep Kumar of Sector 25, Panipat, on January 14, with the help of his driver, Ravi Kumar, a truck driver in California (USA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission agent told the police that the caller had claimed to be a member of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana’s gang and threatened to kill him, if he did not pay ₹25 lakh.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said an FIR had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.