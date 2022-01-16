Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panipat man held for extorting arhtiya

The arhtiya told the Panipat police that the caller had claimed to be a member of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana’s gang and threatened to kill him, if he did not pay ₹25 lakh.
Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said an FIR had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused for extortion on the statement of the arhtiya.
Published on Jan 16, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A man was arrested for threatening a commission agent (arhtiya) and demanding 25 lakh from him on Sunday.

The accused, Shishpal of Badhar village, had made the extortion call to the victim, Sandeep Kumar of Sector 25, Panipat, on January 14, with the help of his driver, Ravi Kumar, a truck driver in California (USA).

The commission agent told the police that the caller had claimed to be a member of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana’s gang and threatened to kill him, if he did not pay 25 lakh.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said an FIR had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

