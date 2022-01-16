Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat man held for extorting arhtiya
chandigarh news

Panipat man held for extorting arhtiya

The arhtiya told the Panipat police that the caller had claimed to be a member of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana’s gang and threatened to kill him, if he did not pay 25 lakh.
Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said an FIR had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused for extortion on the statement of the arhtiya. (Representative Image/HT File)
Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said an FIR had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused for extortion on the statement of the arhtiya. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A man was arrested for threatening a commission agent (arhtiya) and demanding 25 lakh from him on Sunday.

The accused, Shishpal of Badhar village, had made the extortion call to the victim, Sandeep Kumar of Sector 25, Panipat, on January 14, with the help of his driver, Ravi Kumar, a truck driver in California (USA).

The commission agent told the police that the caller had claimed to be a member of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana’s gang and threatened to kill him, if he did not pay 25 lakh.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said an FIR had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out