Panipat naval officer’s body cremated with state honours at native village

The mortal remains of Krishan Kumar, 48, master chief petty officer first class (MCPO) in the Indian Navy, were cremated with state honours at his native village Sutana in Panipat district on Thursday.

Krishan was among the three navy personnel killed in an explosion onboard INS Ranvir at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Soon after the body reached the village, people gathered in large numbers from Sutana and nearby villages to join the funeral procession and paid their tributes to the officer.

Krishan’s son Abhishek performed the last rites amid sloganeering of ‘Shaheed Krishan Amar Rahe’.

This was the second supreme sacrifice by Krishan’s family as his elder brother Vishnu Dutt was martyred while serving in the army around eight years ago. Krishan is survived by two sons, a daughter and wife.

Panipat deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan and local representatives of different political parties also joined the funeral procession.