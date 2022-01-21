Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat naval officer’s body cremated with state honours at native village
chandigarh news

Panipat naval officer’s body cremated with state honours at native village

The mortal remains of Krishan Kumar, 48, master chief petty officer first class (MCPO) in the Indian Navy, were cremated with state honours at his native village Sutana in Panipat district on Thursday
Krishan Kumar, MCPO in the navy, was cremated with state honours at his native Sutana village in Panipat on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Krishan Kumar, MCPO in the navy, was cremated with state honours at his native Sutana village in Panipat on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The mortal remains of Krishan Kumar, 48, master chief petty officer first class (MCPO) in the Indian Navy, were cremated with state honours at his native village Sutana in Panipat district on Thursday.

Krishan was among the three navy personnel killed in an explosion onboard INS Ranvir at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Soon after the body reached the village, people gathered in large numbers from Sutana and nearby villages to join the funeral procession and paid their tributes to the officer.

Krishan’s son Abhishek performed the last rites amid sloganeering of ‘Shaheed Krishan Amar Rahe’.

This was the second supreme sacrifice by Krishan’s family as his elder brother Vishnu Dutt was martyred while serving in the army around eight years ago. Krishan is survived by two sons, a daughter and wife.

Panipat deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan and local representatives of different political parties also joined the funeral procession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out