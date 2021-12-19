Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panipat police clueless about accused in minor murder

Five days after a seven-year-old girl was found murdered and her body was recovered from a deserted place on Khalila road in Panipat, police have failed to identify the accused
Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan had announced 50,000 cash award for any information about the accused but police are still groping in the dark. (iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Five days after a seven-year-old girl was found murdered and her body was recovered from a deserted place on Khalila road in Panipat, police have failed to identify the accused.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan had announced 50,000 cash award for any information about the accused but police are still groping in the dark.

As per investigators, unnatural sex attempts were also confirmed in the postmortem report of the girl and there were injuries around her neck due to strangulation.

As per complaint filed by father of the deceased, his daughter had gone to a ‘Bhandara’ (community kitchen) organised in his village but had not returned home. They had searched the nearby villages but failed to get any clues of her whereabouts. Last Tuesday, the mutilated body was recovered on the outskirts of her village.

Police had registered an FIR under Sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and later Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added.

The SP said police teams are working on the case but there is no clue about the accused so far.

