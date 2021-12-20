Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Panipat police forms SIT to probe minor murder

Having failed to trace the accused in the murder of a seven-year-old girl, the Panipat police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case
The SP has increased the amount of cash reward for information on the accused from 50,000 to 2 lakh. (iStock)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Having failed to trace the accused in the murder of a seven-year-old girl, the Panipat police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case.

As per an official communication issued by the office of superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, an SIT was formed under SSP Pooja Vashishtha. DSP (crime against women) Pradeep Kumar and SHO Samalkha will be members of the SIT.

The SP has increased the amount of cash reward for information on the accused from 50,000 to 2 lakh.

Taking serious note of police failure in arresting the accused, Karnal inspector general of police (Karnal range) Mamta Singh also visited Panipat. She reached the spot of the crime along with the Panipat SP. She said strict instructions have been issued to the SIT and the culprit will soon be behind the bars.

As per the complaint filed by father of the deceased child, his daughter had gone to a community kitchen organised in the village last Sunday and had not returned home.

Last Tuesday, her mutilated body was recovered. Police had registered an FIR under Sections 365 and 302 of the IPC, and later Sections of the POCSO Act were added.

As per investigators, unnatural sex attempts were also confirmed in the postmortem report of the girl and there were injuries around her neck due to strangulation.

