Panipat trader shot dead by unidentified miscreants

A trader was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Samalkha town of Panipat district, police said.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar, 45, of Samalkha. He was a trader of edible oils.

The incident took place on Mata Puli road late on Tuesday evening when he was going home. Three miscreants chased him on a bike and opened fire at him.

He sustained a bullet injury and fell on the ground while miscreants took his bag and fled the spot, said an eyewitness.

The trader was rushed to a nearby hospital but later, he succumbed to the injuries. Soon after getting the information, a police team led by DSP Pradeep Kumar reached the spot and started investigation.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said the man was shot dead and as per initial investigation, the reason behind the murder cannot be ascertained yet.

He said police teams have been deputed to arrest the accused. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the locality to get a clue about the assailants.

Officials associated with the investigation said the body was sent for postmortem and an FIR will be registered as per statement of the family.