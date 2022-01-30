Panipat woman police station shifted for the third time in 11 months

Even as the staff of Panipat women police station are busy in decoration and shifting of their paraphernalia from the ground floor to the first floor of the existing building, they have received fresh orders to shift again to the new location in Sector 6.

This is for the third time in the past 11 months that the Panipat women police station has been shifted from its inaugural building in Sector 13-17.

In February last year, it was shifted to a new building on NH-44 and in the middle of the city and near the bus stand to provide easy accessibility to women complainants.

But on December 26, the orders were issued to shift the women police station to the first floor of the same building as the government had approved setting up of a new tehsil camp police station for the city on the location of the women police station.

The tehsil camp police station has been set up in the existing building of the women police station. Now, orders have been issued to shift the women police station to the new location in Sector 6 which is around 4km from the bus stand.

As per cops associated with the women police station, there was not enough room to run two police stations on both floors of a building so now, the women police station has been shifted to an independent building in Sector 6.

Now, the number of police stations in Panipat city has increased to 10, including a women police station.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said, “The new tehsil camp police station has been made operation from the building of the women police station and there is a shortage of buildings, but a women helpdesk has been opened in every police station to help women complainants.”

On why the women police station is being shifted repeatedly, women police station in-charge Sunia Rani said, “I don’t think this is an issue as it is better that the women police station has now been shifted to an independent building.”

