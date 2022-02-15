Panjab University departments begin reopening in staggered way

With physical classes resuming for some batches at departments of biochemistry and biophysics and the dental college of Panjab University from Monday onwards, more departments are set to follow.

While the University Institute of Chemical Engineering Technology (UICET) will reopen on Tuesday, the departments of mathematics and physics will reopen from February 21 and 23, respectively. However, classes for first and second year UG students will continue in online mode for now.

It is expected that some other departments will also start physical classes soon. PU also announced that the undergraduate (final year) and postgraduate (PG) students who were allotted hostels earlier are allowed to retain the accommodation and they may be allotted another room to ensure adherence to Covid SOPs. However, for the new students, hostel accommodation will be provided on the merit basis.

PU had last week allowed departments to resume physical classes for postgraduate and undergraduate final year students immediately after the semester examination ends.

PEC open doors for more students

Meanwhile, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Monday started the classes of BTech fourth semester students in physical mode. The institute has already allowed the PhD, MTech and BTech students of sixth and eighth semesters to report back to campus.

PEC director Baldev Setia said that the response from the students seemed good. “It may take some time to make a decision on further reopening of the campus,” he said.