Panjab University filed 66% more patents in 2019-20

Panjab University (PU) recorded a 66% increase in patents filed in 2019-20, compared to 2018-19. The varsity also recorded a 100% increase in the patents granted. The details were shared by PU on Tuesday, after the ministry of commerce and industry recently released the “Intellectual Property India, 2019-20 Report”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In December, the varsity ranked first for innovation among government and aided (state-run and deemed) universities in the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

Rupinder Tewari, IPR chair professor at PU, said that patents are one of the important components of innovation index. “The surge in patent filing has been seen in the northern region, which is mainly attributed to enhanced awareness about IP among educationists and scientists of the region,” he said.

He also said that digitisation of the data in IPO and increased hiring of patent examiners by the government are the major reasons for the enhanced number of patents being granted annually.

According to the report, out of total 56,267 applications filed, the number of applications filed by the Indian applicants was 20,843, which is a 22.6% increase over the last year’s figure of 17,005. The top applicants for patents from the Scientific Research and Development Organizations are Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) followed by Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) also figure among the top ten applicants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}