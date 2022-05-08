Panjab University finish third at Khelo India University Games

Panjab University (PU) finished third overall on the medal tally at the recently-concluded second edition of Khelo India University Games, held at Jain University in Bengaluru. The varsity’s contingent finished with 15 gold, nine silver and 24 bronze medals.

A vast majority of varsity’s medals came from shooting, swimming, fencing and wrestling. PU sports director Prashant Gautam met the coaches and managers of all participating teams and sought feedback and suggestions for further improvement.

The trophy was handed over to the Director sports by the supporting staff.

Hosts Jain University, Karnataka, topped the table with a total of 20 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, meanwhile, took the second spot.