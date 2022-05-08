Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University finish third at Khelo India University Games

Panjab University’s contingent brought back with 15 gold, nine silver and 24 bronze medals from the second edition of Khelo India University Games, held at Jain University in Bengaluru
Panjab University finished third in the medal tally at the 2nd Khelo India University Games. (HT Photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) finished third overall on the medal tally at the recently-concluded second edition of Khelo India University Games, held at Jain University in Bengaluru. The varsity’s contingent finished with 15 gold, nine silver and 24 bronze medals.

A vast majority of varsity’s medals came from shooting, swimming, fencing and wrestling. PU sports director Prashant Gautam met the coaches and managers of all participating teams and sought feedback and suggestions for further improvement.

The trophy was handed over to the Director sports by the supporting staff.

Hosts Jain University, Karnataka, topped the table with a total of 20 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, meanwhile, took the second spot.

