Panjab University finish third at Khelo India University Games
Panjab University (PU) finished third overall on the medal tally at the recently-concluded second edition of Khelo India University Games, held at Jain University in Bengaluru. The varsity’s contingent finished with 15 gold, nine silver and 24 bronze medals.
A vast majority of varsity’s medals came from shooting, swimming, fencing and wrestling. PU sports director Prashant Gautam met the coaches and managers of all participating teams and sought feedback and suggestions for further improvement.
The trophy was handed over to the Director sports by the supporting staff.
Hosts Jain University, Karnataka, topped the table with a total of 20 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, meanwhile, took the second spot.
Roundabout | Vintage Eid card stirs remembrance of things past
This Eid, a picture of two women on a swing caught the imagination of people on both sides of the Indo-Pak border. Gleaned from Priya Paul's page, the greeting card was widely circulated. The greeting card, which was printed at a press in Bhindi Bazaar, a predominantly Muslim area in Mumbai, comes with a beautifully calligraphed message in Urdu, which most of the post-Independence generation on this side of the border never got to learn.
More environmental lawyers needed: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said given the importance of preserving biodiversity, ongoing climate change and the growing demand for environmental litigation, there was an urgent need for training more legal practitioners in environmental law. He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day international conference on “Environmental diversity and environmental jurisprudence: National and international perspective” at Chandigarh University.
Ludhiana | Parolee abandons wife at checkpoint, 60g heroin recovered
A parolee, who had been convicted in a drug peddling case, abandoned his wife with 60g heroin at a checkpoint on Kartar Chowk in Shimlapuri on Friday. The arrested accused has been identified as Harpreet Kaur of Deol Enclave, Shimlapuri, while her husband Surjit Lal is on the run. Lal is facing trial in at least five cases of drug peddling, and has been convicted in one of the cases.
Chandigarh students find themselves in their element for CBSE’s Class 12 chemistry exam
“Most emphasis was on physical chemistry which I was able to attempt well. Only a few questions of inorganic chemistry were asked. The questions asked for organic chemistry were also relatively easy,” he said. Exams for food production, design and office procedures and practices will be held on Tuesday. Class 10 students, meanwhile, will appear in their science exam on Tuesday.
PAU student hangs herself in hostel room
A student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at Punjab Agricultural University's Hostel 11 on Saturday evening. The 20-year-old victim, who hailed from Pathankot, was pursuing a bachelor of technology degree in food and technology, and was in her second year. In her suicide note, the victim apologised to her parents for taking the extreme step. The victim's roommate found her lifeless body at around 5.15pm and raised the alarm.
