Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University finish third at Khelo India University Games
chandigarh news

Panjab University finish third at Khelo India University Games

Panjab University’s contingent brought back with 15 gold, nine silver and 24 bronze medals from the second edition of Khelo India University Games, held at Jain University in Bengaluru
Panjab University finished third in the medal tally at the 2nd Khelo India University Games. (HT Photo)
Panjab University finished third in the medal tally at the 2nd Khelo India University Games. (HT Photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) finished third overall on the medal tally at the recently-concluded second edition of Khelo India University Games, held at Jain University in Bengaluru. The varsity’s contingent finished with 15 gold, nine silver and 24 bronze medals.

A vast majority of varsity’s medals came from shooting, swimming, fencing and wrestling. PU sports director Prashant Gautam met the coaches and managers of all participating teams and sought feedback and suggestions for further improvement.

The trophy was handed over to the Director sports by the supporting staff.

Hosts Jain University, Karnataka, topped the table with a total of 20 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, meanwhile, took the second spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • hat makes this particular picture, painted in realistic calendar-style art and reminiscent of Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings, special is the attire of the women that represent two cultures. The woman sitting on the swing is wearing a traditional Hindu attire (half a saree, and an odhani), while her companion is dressed in a Muslim court attire (an anarkali kurta,waistcoat and choorhi). (HT PHOTO )

    Roundabout | Vintage Eid card stirs remembrance of things past

    This Eid, a picture of two women on a swing caught the imagination of people on both sides of the Indo-Pak border. Gleaned from Priya Paul's page, the greeting card was widely circulated. The greeting card, which was printed at a press in Bhindi Bazaar, a predominantly Muslim area in Mumbai, comes with a beautifully calligraphed message in Urdu, which most of the post-Independence generation on this side of the border never got to learn.

  • Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said there was an urgent need for training more environmental lawyers at a public event in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

    More environmental lawyers needed: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

    Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said given the importance of preserving biodiversity, ongoing climate change and the growing demand for environmental litigation, there was an urgent need for training more legal practitioners in environmental law. He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day international conference on “Environmental diversity and environmental jurisprudence: National and international perspective” at Chandigarh University.

  • The parolee was to return to jail later this month. Around 60g heroin was recovered from his wife who was arrested. (HT PHOTO )

    Ludhiana | Parolee abandons wife at checkpoint, 60g heroin recovered

    A parolee, who had been convicted in a drug peddling case, abandoned his wife with 60g heroin at a checkpoint on Kartar Chowk in Shimlapuri on Friday. The arrested accused has been identified as Harpreet Kaur of Deol Enclave, Shimlapuri, while her husband Surjit Lal is on the run. Lal is facing trial in at least five cases of drug peddling, and has been convicted in one of the cases.

  • Students exuded confidence after appearing in CBSE’s Class 12 chemistry exam in Chandigarh. (iStockphoto)

    Chandigarh students find themselves in their element for CBSE’s Class 12 chemistry exam

    “Most emphasis was on physical chemistry which I was able to attempt well. Only a few questions of inorganic chemistry were asked. The questions asked for organic chemistry were also relatively easy,” he said. Exams for food production, design and office procedures and practices will be held on Tuesday. Class 10 students, meanwhile, will appear in their science exam on Tuesday.

  • The 20-year-old victim, who hailed from Pathankot, was pursuing a bachelor of technology degree in food and technology at PAU , and was in her second year. (HT Photo)

    PAU student hangs herself in hostel room

    A student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at Punjab Agricultural University's Hostel 11 on Saturday evening. The 20-year-old victim, who hailed from Pathankot, was pursuing a bachelor of technology degree in food and technology, and was in her second year. In her suicide note, the victim apologised to her parents for taking the extreme step. The victim's roommate found her lifeless body at around 5.15pm and raised the alarm.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out