Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panjab University placements: Nine UIAMS students secure 16.42 LPA package

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2025 10:10 AM IST

The placement drive witnessed participation from 26 companies from diverse sectors, including banking, finance, IT, insurance, marketing and consulting

As many as 87 MBA students of the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), Panjab University (PU), have secured campus placements, with nine of them receiving an impressive 16.42 lakh per annum (LPA) package, which is the highest for UIAMS this season.

Students were offered various positions, including management trainees, sales executives and relationship managers, among others. Notably, Federal Bank emerged as the highest paying recruiter, offering nine positions with a package of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.42 LPA each. (HT Photo)
Students were offered various positions, including management trainees, sales executives and relationship managers, among others. Notably, Federal Bank emerged as the highest paying recruiter, offering nine positions with a package of 16.42 LPA each. (HT Photo)

The placement drive witnessed participation from 26 companies from diverse sectors, including banking, finance, IT, insurance, marketing and consulting. These include Federal Bank, Mahindra Finance, Capgemini, Bunge, Tirupati HealthCare, SBI Mutual Funds, HDFC Life, Policy Bazaar, Growwtide and Vodafone Idea.

Students were offered various positions, including management trainees, sales executives and relationship managers, among others. Notably, Federal Bank emerged as the highest paying recruiter, offering nine positions with a package of 16.42 LPA each. Federal Bank has been recruiting UIAMS MBA students since 2012. Mahindra Finance, another regular recruiter, offered 10 LPA to three students. The average package offered was 6.84 LPA.

Director of UIAMS, Anupreet Kaur Mavi, congratulated the students and the placement team, stating, “The numbers of placements reflect the quality of education and the institute’s growing reputation among recruiters.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panjab University placements: Nine UIAMS students secure 16.42 LPA package
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On