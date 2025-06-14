Panjab University placements: Nine UIAMS students secure 16.42 LPA package

As many as 87 MBA students of the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), Panjab University (PU), have secured campus placements, with nine of them receiving an impressive ₹16.42 lakh per annum (LPA) package, which is the highest for UIAMS this season. Students were offered various positions, including management trainees, sales executives and relationship managers, among others. Notably, Federal Bank emerged as the highest paying recruiter, offering nine positions with a package of ₹ 16.42 LPA each. (HT Photo)

The placement drive witnessed participation from 26 companies from diverse sectors, including banking, finance, IT, insurance, marketing and consulting. These include Federal Bank, Mahindra Finance, Capgemini, Bunge, Tirupati HealthCare, SBI Mutual Funds, HDFC Life, Policy Bazaar, Growwtide and Vodafone Idea.

Students were offered various positions, including management trainees, sales executives and relationship managers, among others. Notably, Federal Bank emerged as the highest paying recruiter, offering nine positions with a package of ₹16.42 LPA each. Federal Bank has been recruiting UIAMS MBA students since 2012. Mahindra Finance, another regular recruiter, offered ₹10 LPA to three students. The average package offered was ₹6.84 LPA.

Director of UIAMS, Anupreet Kaur Mavi, congratulated the students and the placement team, stating, “The numbers of placements reflect the quality of education and the institute’s growing reputation among recruiters.”