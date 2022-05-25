Panjab University row: AAP govt failed to represent its case in court, says Sukhbir Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for failing to represent its case in the Punjab and Haryana high court, leading to observations asking the union government to consider converting Panjab University into a central varsity.
In a statement here, Badal said that despite the fact that Panjab University was a symbol of pride for Punjabis who did not want its unique character to be altered, the AAP government had not even thought it appropriate to defend the state’s position in an appropriate manner in the court.
“This has caused irreparable damage to Punjab’s case. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann should take notice of this development, defend the state’s point of view and take up the issue with the union government. Panjab University is a symbol of the rich and varied culture of Punjab and any move to transfer its jurisdiction to the Centre would be against the interests of the state and its people,” Sukhbir said.
Asserting that the chief minister should not take the issue lightly, the SAD president said numerous conspiracies had been hatched in the recent past to dilute Punjab’s control over Panjab University.
“I can state with pride that the SAD has always been in the forefront in ensuring the unique character of the varsity is not diluted,” he said.
He gave the instance of formation of a high level committee in the guise of governance reforms which recommended drastic reduction in the territorial jurisdiction of the institution as well as eliminating Punjabis from the institution by recommending the syndicate have only ex-officio and nominated members instead of elected representatives.
Asserting that the SAD had foiled this attempt as well as other steps seeking to dilute Punjab’s hold over the University, Sukhbir adds that AAP should understand that Panjab University is symbolic of the regional aspirations of the people of the state as well as the tenets of federalism.
-
How Punjab CM confronted health minister Singla before sacking him
According to officers privy to the development, the audio clip in which the complainant — superintending engineer Rajinder Singh — recorded his conversation about handing over ₹5 lakh to the minister and his officer on special duty Pardeep Kumar had reached the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's on Monday evening, after the official raised the issue with his seniors in the Punjab Health System Corporation. The minister reportedly admitted that it was his voice.
-
Ludhiana: Proclaimed offender in 80-yr-old man’s kidnapping case arrested
A man who had been declared proclaimed offender in a five-year-old kidnapping case of an 80-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Maninder Singh of Bazigar Basti, Machhiwara. An FIR was lodged based the statement of Tajinder Singh of Patiala. He had told police that he was in Ludhiana to attend the cremation of his grandson on August 11, 2017. A pedestrian was also injured in the accident.
-
Chandigarh MC marks its Foundation Day
The municipal corporation on Tuesday marked its Foundation Day at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur was the chief guest at the event, while MC commissioner Anindita Mitra was the guest of honour during the cultural programme organised by the civic body employees. She also paid homage to the first mayor for the House elected in 1996, Kamla Sharma.
-
HC to Punjab govt: Provide 2 more security personnel to ex-MLA Cheema
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to add two more personnel to former Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema's existing security cover. A two-time MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Cheema had argued that his security cover had been decategorised without issuing a show cause notice. The court has asked the state government to respond by July 22, and directed it to provide two more security men to the former MLA.
-
Ludhiana: Five held for robbing constable’s SUV
A day after the Division Number 6 police booked around 15 miscreants for thrashing Baldev Singh, a constable with the Anti-Narcotic Cell and robbing him of his luxury SUV, five of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Sarpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amaninder Singh and Simranjit Singh of Gurpal Nagar and Vishal Kumar of Kabir Nagar. The stolen vehicle was also recovered from them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics