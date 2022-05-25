Panjab University row: AAP govt failed to represent its case in court, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for failing to represent its case in the Punjab and Haryana high court, leading to observations asking the union government to consider converting Panjab University into a central varsity.

In a statement here, Badal said that despite the fact that Panjab University was a symbol of pride for Punjabis who did not want its unique character to be altered, the AAP government had not even thought it appropriate to defend the state’s position in an appropriate manner in the court.

“This has caused irreparable damage to Punjab’s case. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann should take notice of this development, defend the state’s point of view and take up the issue with the union government. Panjab University is a symbol of the rich and varied culture of Punjab and any move to transfer its jurisdiction to the Centre would be against the interests of the state and its people,” Sukhbir said.

Asserting that the chief minister should not take the issue lightly, the SAD president said numerous conspiracies had been hatched in the recent past to dilute Punjab’s control over Panjab University.

“I can state with pride that the SAD has always been in the forefront in ensuring the unique character of the varsity is not diluted,” he said.

He gave the instance of formation of a high level committee in the guise of governance reforms which recommended drastic reduction in the territorial jurisdiction of the institution as well as eliminating Punjabis from the institution by recommending the syndicate have only ex-officio and nominated members instead of elected representatives.

Asserting that the SAD had foiled this attempt as well as other steps seeking to dilute Punjab’s hold over the University, Sukhbir adds that AAP should understand that Panjab University is symbolic of the regional aspirations of the people of the state as well as the tenets of federalism.