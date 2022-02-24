Panjab University’s security personnel overworked, underpaid

Panjab University’s staff crunch is not limited to its academic and administrative departments, but is affecting its security as well.

For years, the varsity, that has its campus spread across two sectors, has been reeling under shortage of security guards in the absence of no new recruitments.

While 323 posts are sanctioned, 38% (123) are vacant, leaving the existing security force overworked.

Also, though entitled to four weekly offs a month, not every personnel gets them and for working overtime, they are handed a paltry stipend.

“Due to shortage, the security guards are assigned multiple blocks at a time, but cannot be at every place. So, they always remain on toes,” a security guard said.

Another, on condition of anonymity, said, “While we do not get weekly offs regularly, we are paid only ₹30 per hour for overtime, which amounts to around ₹240 a day. Worse, if we don’t work overtime, our pay is deducted and we are also not paid for the half-an-hour meal break,” he said.

The security guards for long have been demanding hike in the overtime pay, but in vain.

A senior varsity official said the number of sanctioned posts was only for the Sector 14 campus. But now with south campus in Sector 25, more posts were required.

The posts of gunmen, and some of the assistant security and senior security officers are also lying vacant.

Recently, the varsity had written to the Union ministry of education for permission to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff, especially in view of the upcoming round of NAAC accreditation. “We have sought permission to recruit more staff, which includes for security as well,” said PU registrar Vikram Nayyar.

