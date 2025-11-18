Panjab University says no to Morcha’s November 20 meeting on main campus, offers alumni guest house instead

Panjab University (PU) on Monday refused to allow a meeting of the Panjab University Bachao Morcha on the main campus on November 20, instead offering them the alumni guest house in South campus for the same. This comes in the backdrop of the November 10 incident when thousands of protesters, including a large number of outsiders, entered the university despite an official restriction on outsiders on campus. (HT File)

During a meeting between Morcha representatives and the university’s security officials, including chief security officer Vikram Singh, OSD (campus security) Tejinder Singh Sandhu, SHO, DSP and others, on Monday, varsity officials informed the morcha representatives that the requested venue – Golden Jubilee Hall – has already been pre-booked for an International Pharmacology Conference. Thus, the PU alumni guest house in Sector 25 was offered as an alternative site. The guest house, while part of PU property, lies outside the central academic zone. Dean student welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan said, “The guest house has a separate parking area and sufficient space for the protesting group to conduct their meeting there.”

This comes in the backdrop of the November 10 incident when thousands of protesters, including a large number of outsiders, entered the university despite an official restriction on outsiders on campus. In the aftermath of that influx, students have also grown increasingly uneasy about their own safety on campus. Jahanavi Sisodia, an MA student, said, “We have been feeling on edge since November 10. When large groups of outsiders gather on campus, the atmosphere shifts completely. It no longer feels like the free space that it is meant to be for students.”

OSD Sandhu said the Sector 25 guest house was identified because it is “separate, manageable and less likely to create operational strain”.

For the PU Bachao Morcha, the November 20 meeting is expected to shape its next steps if the senate election schedule is not announced by November 25. Multiple supporting organisations, including Krantikari Kisan Union (Punjab), BKU (Dakhonda), SKM (Sanyukt Kisan Morcha) and the Syfi student organisation, are slated to attend the meet. Morcha leaders, however, say they plan to keep the gathering tighter than the November 7, the pre-PU bandh meeting, where nearly 70 organisations showed up and discussions became unwieldy. Student front leader Raman said, “The aim this time is to ensure only key representatives participate so that decisions can be made efficiently.” A final call on the venue is expected shortly.

Punjab MP Vikramjit Sahney met the Morcha members on Monday.