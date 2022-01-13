Panjab University semester exams from January 24, proctoring unlikely

Panjab University (PU) will conduct the theory semester examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from January 24, the varsity announced on Wednesday.

The practical examinations will begin on January 17. Both examinations will be held online. This is the fourth time since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 that the semester exams are being held online at PU.

The decision comes days after teachers suspended their strike over non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government. As part of their protest, teachers had suspended all academic activities from December 1, prompting the varsity to postpone the semester examinations scheduled in December.

PU controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan said, “The detailed instructions for the forthcoming exams will be issued in a day or two.”

The decision to conduct the exams online was taken in December after the student bodies opposed the varsity’s plan to hold them offline. They had also submitted various representations in this regard.

Proctoring may be skipped again

While the university was considering the use of online proctoring during the exams to supervise students, sources said it may not go ahead with it during the forthcoming exams.

PU had constituted a panel to deliberate on the technicalities of proctoring as well, but no announcement was made. Proctoring was skipped during the previous semester exams as well, leading to criticism over the sanctity of online exams.

Changes in academic calendar planned

With the examinations being delayed due to teachers’ strike, the varsity is also planning to make some changes in the academic calendar to minimise academic loss to students. Around 45 academic days have been lost and PU plans to minimise it to around 20 days.